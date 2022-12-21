Capturing possibilities of human body as a means to artistic expressions

December 21, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The sculpture complex ‘Thuruth’ set up by artist E.G. Chithra at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale is an attempt to capture the possibilities of the human body as a means to artistic expressions.

The evocative unfinished figurative sculptures are part of ‘Idam’ exhibition being held at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery here. A guest lecturer at the College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, Chitra was the recipient of the State award for sculpture in 2019.

“While preparing the initial small sculptures, rectifications, if necessary, can be easily made. Later, those which are to be done on a certain scale are moulded accordingly. This time while preparing the maquettes, I became aware of the immense narrative possibilities of each one of them. I felt like moving forward with that form itself. Thus, a lot of maquettes took shape and helped in eventually reaching Thuruth,” she was cited as saying in a communication.

The artist pointed out that different thought streams, ideas, collectives, anxieties, celebrations, and emotions merged to form Thuruth. Most figures seen in the work are those of women at work. Forms that are different from the traditional concept of womanhood are also seen, she said.

Jiji Scaria, curator, said there existed a common undercurrent binding the maquettes together, though it carried different messages as separate entities. When they are distributed like an island [Thuruth], it becomes an installation. Even while speaking of body politics, various meanings, including that of collectiveness, can be seen in Thuruth,” he added.