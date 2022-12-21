Capturing possibilities of human body as a means to artistic expressions

December 21, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

E.G. Chithra’s work Thuruth on display at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery as part of Idam exhibition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

The sculpture complex ‘Thuruth’ set up by artist E.G. Chithra at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale is an attempt to capture the possibilities of the human body as a means to artistic expressions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The evocative unfinished figurative sculptures are part of ‘Idam’ exhibition being held at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery here. A guest lecturer at the College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, Chitra was the recipient of the State award for sculpture in 2019.

“While preparing the initial small sculptures, rectifications, if necessary, can be easily made. Later, those which are to be done on a certain scale are moulded accordingly. This time while preparing the maquettes, I became aware of the immense narrative possibilities of each one of them. I felt like moving forward with that form itself. Thus, a lot of maquettes took shape and helped in eventually reaching Thuruth,” she was cited as saying in a communication.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The artist pointed out that different thought streams, ideas, collectives, anxieties, celebrations, and emotions merged to form Thuruth. Most figures seen in the work are those of women at work. Forms that are different from the traditional concept of womanhood are also seen, she said.

Jiji Scaria, curator, said there existed a common undercurrent binding the maquettes together, though it carried different messages as separate entities. When they are distributed like an island [Thuruth], it becomes an installation. Even while speaking of body politics, various meanings, including that of collectiveness, can be seen in Thuruth,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US