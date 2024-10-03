Capturing nuances of calligraphy in different languages

The second edition of the International Calligraphy Festival at the Durbar Hall Art Centre in Kochi is offering art lovers an opportunity to get a closer look at the intricacies and beauty of calligraphy in various languages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calligraphy in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, Devanagari, English, Hindi, Arabic, Urdu, Hebrew, Vietnamese, and Korean is part of the fest that began on Wednesday.

Workshops, keynote lectures, live demos and an international calligraphy exhibition have also been arranged as part of the festival jointly organised by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and KaChaTaThaPa Foundation based in Thiruvananthapuram led by Narayana Bhattathiri, noted calligrapher.

He said that the effort was to turn the festival into an annual gathering of talented artists from around the world, with music, dance programmes and performances incorporating calligraphy. Like sculptures and paintings, calligraphy has grown into a valuable art form in the modern world, according to the release.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian inaugurated the festival on Wednesday. Hibi Eden, MP, inaugurated the calligraphy exhibition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.