Capturing nuances of calligraphy in different languages

Updated - October 03, 2024 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A visitor takes a look at the works displayed as part of the International Calligraphy Festival of Kerala, 2024, at Durbar Hall in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The second edition of the International Calligraphy Festival at the Durbar Hall Art Centre in Kochi is offering art lovers an opportunity to get a closer look at the intricacies and beauty of calligraphy in various languages.

Calligraphy in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, Devanagari, English, Hindi, Arabic, Urdu, Hebrew, Vietnamese, and Korean is part of the fest that began on Wednesday.

Works displayed as part of the International Calligraphy Festival of Kerala, 2024, at Durbar Hall in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Workshops, keynote lectures, live demos and an international calligraphy exhibition have also been arranged as part of the festival jointly organised by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and KaChaTaThaPa Foundation based in Thiruvananthapuram led by Narayana Bhattathiri, noted calligrapher.

He said that the effort was to turn the festival into an annual gathering of talented artists from around the world, with music, dance programmes and performances incorporating calligraphy. Like sculptures and paintings, calligraphy has grown into a valuable art form in the modern world, according to the release.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian inaugurated the festival on Wednesday. Hibi Eden, MP, inaugurated the calligraphy exhibition.

