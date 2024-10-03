GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Capturing nuances of calligraphy in different languages

Updated - October 03, 2024 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A visitor takes a look at the works displayed as part of the International Calligraphy Festival of Kerala, 2024, at Durbar Hall in Kochi on Thursday.

A visitor takes a look at the works displayed as part of the International Calligraphy Festival of Kerala, 2024, at Durbar Hall in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The second edition of the International Calligraphy Festival at the Durbar Hall Art Centre in Kochi is offering art lovers an opportunity to get a closer look at the intricacies and beauty of calligraphy in various languages.

Calligraphy in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, Devanagari, English, Hindi, Arabic, Urdu, Hebrew, Vietnamese, and Korean is part of the fest that began on Wednesday.

Works displayed as part of the International Calligraphy Festival of Kerala, 2024, at Durbar Hall in Kochi on Thursday.

Works displayed as part of the International Calligraphy Festival of Kerala, 2024, at Durbar Hall in Kochi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Workshops, keynote lectures, live demos and an international calligraphy exhibition have also been arranged as part of the festival jointly organised by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and KaChaTaThaPa Foundation based in Thiruvananthapuram led by Narayana Bhattathiri, noted calligrapher.

He said that the effort was to turn the festival into an annual gathering of talented artists from around the world, with music, dance programmes and performances incorporating calligraphy. Like sculptures and paintings, calligraphy has grown into a valuable art form in the modern world, according to the release.

Minister for Culture Saji Cherian inaugurated the festival on Wednesday. Hibi Eden, MP, inaugurated the calligraphy exhibition.

Published - October 03, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.