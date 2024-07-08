Customary right of Ammannur family to perform at Koodalmanikyam temple cannot be diluted or altered: High Court

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has set aside the decision of the Devaswom Managing Committee of the Koodalmanikyam temple in Irinjalakuda to open up the Koothambalam for Hindu artists not belonging to the Ammannur family for performing koothu and koodiyattam.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Ammannur Parameswaran Chakkyar and other members of the family challenging the decision of the managing committee.

The court observed that when a prevailing religious practice in the temple is to be changed, the same can be had only with the consent of the tantris. “When the custom and usage enable members of the Ammannur family alone to perform koothu and koodiyattam in the Koothambalam, there can be no dilution or alteration to that customary right. It is connected to temporal activities and the managing committee in exercise of its duties under Section 10 of the Koodalmanikyam Act, 2005 is expected to continue the practice without any change. In the light of the provisions of Section 35 of the Act, decision of the tantris is final in the matter. Disregarding those aspects, the managing committee resolved in its meeting held on February 19, 2022 to allow other Hindu artists also to perform at the Koothambalam,” the Division Bench observed.

The court also observed that while allowing viewers inside the Koothambalam, no religious and ceremonial rites being followed in the temple as well as the Koothambalam can be violated. It is certainly the duty and obligation of the managing committee to ensure that all such observances are scrupulously followed in view of the provisions of Section 10 of the Act.