HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Candlelit procession, prayers for peace in Manipur 

The procession and prayers will be held at the Vallarpadam Marian pilgrim centre at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

June 06, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council will hold a candlelit procession and offer prayers on Wednesday for peace to return quick to Manipur.

The prayers and the procession would be a symbol of solidarity with the people who lost their lives and those who fled the State after losing their possessions and homes, said a communication from the apex body of the Catholic hierarchy in the State here on Tuesday. The procession and prayers would be held at the Vallarpadam Marian pilgrim centre at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Lay people, religious, priests, and bishops would participate in the peace programme, said the communication from Fr. Jacob Palakkappilly, deputy secretary general and official spokesman for KCBC.

The monsoon session of KCBC is being held at the Pastoral Orientation Centre in the city over three days from Tuesday. Issues that confront the church and the society at large will be discussed during the meeting of the bishops. A meeting of heads of religious congregations or provincials with the bishops was held on Tuesday before the KCBC sessions started.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.