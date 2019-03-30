‘Candidates must reveal stance on LPG project’

Candidates in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections in Ernakulam have to be ready with an answer when they knock at the doors of Puthuvype residents who have been waging a protracted battle against the LPG terminal project.

“We want to know their stance on our struggle that has reached nearly 800 days. If they stand with us, we will stand with them,” said M.B. Jayaghosh, chairman of the LPG Terminal Virudha Janakeeya Samara Samiti.

Work on the Indian Oil Corporation project was stopped in February 2017 after the islanders launched an indefinite protest. The protesters have alleged that the project is being promoted by the company without considering the views of the affected people.

Mr. Jayaghosh said the fight at Puthuvype was one for survival and against those trying to destroy the environment by coming up with huge infrastructure projects.

“Our fight is similar to the fight being undertaken by several people and organisations in the State and outside against big-ticket projects that undermine the ecology and force people out of their homelands,” he alleged.

‘Environmental hazard’

Several women and children have been in the forefront of the agitation by the islanders against the multi-crore project. More than 1,000 families residing within one-kilometre radius of the IOC project have been protesting, citing concern that the project will turn out to be an environmental hazard. They have also expressed fear of a possible blast at the IOC site in the future.

Terming the IOC project an example of how growing capitalism can impact the environment, Mr. Jayaghosh pointed out that people’s resistance remained the key to the battle against capital encroachment on the environment. “Hence we will ask a direct question to the candidates this election whether they support the agitation,” he said.

IOC had maintained its position that the project had all the statutory clearances and was given the go-ahead by the National Green Tribunal. According to officials, the facilities, including the storage complex, will feature the latest safety measures.