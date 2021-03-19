Candidates lay stress on development projects in Kochi

‘Water scarcity a matter of concern’

Development was the buzzword.

While T.J. Vinod, sitting MLA and UDF candidate in the Ernakulam Assembly constituency, sought votes for a major urban transport project linking road, rail and water transport, LDF’s Shaji George was worried about the marginalised sections and those who were left out of development projects.

At the same time, Padmaja S. Menon, the NDA candidate, urged voters to reject both LDF and UDF, who, according to her, had failed to address the development needs of the city.

Coming together at a meet-the-candidates programme organised by the Ernakulam Press Club here on Thursday, the three also shared their dreams about the constituency.

Mr. Vinod said his priority during the last one-and-a-half years as legislator was to complete the projects initiated by his predecessor, Hibi Eden.

He also listed the development projects implemented in the constituency under various schemes, including those funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The opposition was not to KIIFB as such but foreign funds raised by the board, said Mr. Vinod.

Mr. George, who raised the issue of drinking water scarcity in some parts of the constituency, especially Cheranalloor, felt that an effective public transport system was needed for attending to the travel needs of thousands who commute to the city for work.

There are several colonies in the city which have never featured in the development map. An inclusive development model needs to be developed for Ernakulam, he felt.

Ms. Padmaja said the Centre was willing to convert Kochi into a world-class city by developing infrastructure including roads. The UDF and LDF legislators never evinced interest in the development needs of Ernakulam. Given a chance, the NDA will effectively address all issues plaguing the constituency, she said.