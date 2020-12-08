Candidates from Kudumbashree Mission hoping to cash in on local connect

KOCHI

08 December 2020 01:34 IST

Shiby Gopalakrishnan was vocal when asked to list her achievements as a Kudumbashree worker in Kuzhippilly panchayat in Vypin.

As chairperson of the community development society (CDS), she said she had been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and played a key role when floods ravaged the region in 2019. She is hopeful that the welfare activities will help her win the election to Ward 3 in the panchayat as representative of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

“It is my third year as chairperson of the CDS in Kuzhippilly. The voters are aware of the various activities that I have undertaken in these years,” she said. Ms. Gopalakrishnan had worked as a member of the community kitchen that was opened to feed the needy during the pandemic crisis. “Kudumbashree workers have been taking care of COVID-19 patients and their families,” she added.

Advertising

Advertising

Tessy Paul, chairperson of the CDS in Karukutty, is contesting the election as an LDF candidate in Ward 11 of Karukutty panchayat. “I have a strong connect with the voters as a representative of Kudumbashree. It is a tough fight, considering the fact that this ward has been a traditional UDF-stronghold,” she said.

Sindhu Manoj, chairperson of the CDS in Vadakkekara, is contesting as a Left candidate from Ward 16 of the panchayat. “I have completed six years as chairperson and was able to earn the care and attention of our voters. I believe that women always lend a patient ear to the problems faced by the people. We can also play a better role when confronted with problems being faced by women and children,” she said.