Candidates begin clean-up mission

Effort part of green protocol in electioneering

With the din and dust of the month-long electioneering settling down, a few candidates, who were in the fray, have decided to clean up the constituencies in which they contested by removing their publicity materials.

P. T. Thomas, the UDF candidate in Thrikkakara constituency, retrieved his publicity materials from different parts of the constituency as part of the efforts to follow the green protocol in electioneering. The cleaning-up drive began at Panampilly Nagar on the day.

The UDF workers will fully remove the materials from the constituency within a fortnight, said election committee chairman Joseph Alex.

Besides taking back the boards and banners, posters pasted on the walls will also be removed, he said.

In the Kalamassery constituency, the LDF workers too removed the campaign materials. P. Rajeev, the LDF candidate, led the workers in the campaign.

In Ernakulam, the LDF candidate Shaji George Pranatha began the clean-up drive at Vaduthala. The family members of the candidate too participated in the programme.