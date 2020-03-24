Cancer centre operations shifted to GH

The functioning of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre at the Government Medical College (GMC) has been shifted to the District General Hospital. This follows the decision to make the medical college a COVID-19 treatment centre. The cancer centre has been functioning from a block in the medical college pending the completion of a full-fledged building adjacent to the GMC.
Contact numbers
The staff at the CCRC would be deployed at the General Hospital till further notice. Patients can call 2351153 or 9495436949 for more details.
Meeting held
A meeting to discuss the issue was conducted on Monday in which Dr Moni K. Abraham, director , CCRC; Superintendent Dr. Balagopal; Dr. Paul George, RMO; Dr. A. Anitha, Superintendent, GH; Dr. Cyriac, RMO; and others participated.
