Cancer centre operation theatre yet to be opened

The long-awaited operation theatre for the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) has not been opened as the newly furbished facility is yet to get a sterile negative result in the final test conducted. To make the operation theatre functional, three consecutive microbiological tests have to yield negative results.

The space for the operation theatre for the CCRC was provided by the Government Medical College, Ernakulam. The CCRC takes up elective surgeries at the operation theatres of various departments in the medical college, with support from the team there.

But, the numbers of surgeries is limited to two or three a week. These are usually selected from among those who are unable to go elsewhere for treatment for various reasons. Usually, the CCRC refers cases that require immediate surgical intervention to the General Hospital, Ernakulam, and medical colleges in Kottayam and Thrissur.

The CCRC has about 60 patients reaching the out-patient facility every day. The day-care chemotherapy provides treatment to eight patients daily. While the cancer centre has acquired various investigative equipment at the OP facility, the machines are not put to use as the equipment has higher electricity consumption, for which the electrical wiring at the OP facility is not suitable.

Since the OP facility is expected to be a temporary arrangement till the CCRC gets its own building, the equipment is likely to remain unused.

The Health Minister had reviewed the construction work of the CCRC building in the first week of the month and had given two months’ time to show specific progress in the work undertaken so far. Inkel is executing the project. While the work had progressed extremely slow over the year, the floods last year resulted in no work being done due to the non-availability of materials and workers getting dispanced.

So far only 11% of the work has been completed in over a year since the foundation stone was laid in May 2018. The CCRC, incidentally, had a foundation-stone laying ceremony five years ago too, when then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy laid a stone. The District Collector is expected to review the work at the end of the month.