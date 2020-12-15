Cancer Centre may miss Feb. 21 deadline

Officials blame shortage of labour caused by COVID-19 pandemic

The construction of the new Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) buildings at Kalamassery is likely to miss its February 2021 deadline for the first phase of the project with officials citing shortage of labour for the slow pace of work.

“We hope to complete two blocks by July and all four by September. The February deadline was difficult to meet since we did not anticipate the problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Moni Kuriakose, director, CCRC. Only 34.3% of the entire structure has been completed so far after construction began in July 2018.

The first phase of the project comprises two buildings, one of which will accommodate operation theatres, consultation rooms and inpatient and outpatient facilities.

Work was completely stalled between March and May. When it resumed, it got off to a slow start with several workers who arrived from outside the State testing positive for the novel coronavirus, said an official working with INKEL, the special purpose vehicle executing the project. Work on plumbing and electrification was yet to be tendered, but would be tendered by January, the official said.

After the Government Medical College Hospital was turned into an exclusive COVID-19 care facility in March, the CCRC began functioning from the General Hospital. With the General Hospital being short on space, surgeries are performed at the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital. “We are hoping to be able to shift back to the MCH in January,” Dr. Kuriakose said.

Cancer care in the district was hit as a result of the pandemic, just like it took a beating across the country, he said. The centre had treated around 12,000 patients in 2019 and this number fell by half, to around 6,000 this year with several patients being wary of contracting the infection, Dr. Kuriakose said. “The General Hospital is a crowded space compared to our previous facility at the MCH. That has definitely affected cancer care,” he said.

But screening for cancer, which has been happening at the primary health centres close to the patient’s home, has not been hit by the pandemic, Dr. Kuriakose said. The district cancer control programme, which was launched in December 2019 after six months of training, has meant that patients no longer need to visit large hospitals like the General Hospital for screening.

In December 2019, 21 biopsies were carried out. This number went up to 108 in February this year, followed by 100 in March. From March to October, an average of 75 biopsies were done every month. “We saw a small dip between March and July, but now the numbers have picked up. Screening was not affected because of the distributed programme of screening at PHCs, followed by a biopsy at the taluk hospitals where surgeons were trained to do biopsies on suspected cancer patients,” he said.