Cancer centre: High Court asks govt. to file affidavit

06 February 2021 01:21 IST

Company promises to complete work in 300 days

The Kerala High Court on Thursday asked the State government to file an affidavit in response to a writ petition filed by the construction company challenging the termination of its contract for the construction of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre. When the petition by P and C Projects Pvt Ltd, Erode, came up for hearing, Millu Dandapani, counsel for the company, submitted that if the petitioner was allowed to continue to do the work, the construction work could be completed successfully in 300 days. In fact, the time had been extended by 216 days and the petitioner was eligible for extension of time for 16 more months. In fact, the work on pile foundations had been completed and the construction had reached a crucial stage. So the completion of the balance work was comparatively easier. Besides, if the government and Inkel ensured sufficient fund flow and revise the milestone dates, the petitioner could complete the project in 300 days.

The petitioner submitted that the works were to have been completed by July 23, 2020. However, several unexpected incidents such as the floods and COVID-19 situation had caused delay in completing the project within the time period mentioned in the agreement. Moreover, a substantial delay was also caused because of the failure of Inkel Limited in clearing pending bills, resolving labour issues and approving drawings, the petitioner said.

