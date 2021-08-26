Canals in West Kochi of Kerala have become stagnant wet patches, says report

Waterbodies facing loss of depth due to siltation and stagnation caused by bunds and waste dumping

Canals in West Kochi in Ernakulam district of Kerala have become stagnant wet patches owing to loss of depth by siltation, bottlenecks created in the channel by civil structures, stagnation caused by bunds, and dumping of solid waste, according to a report by the Irrigation Department.

An evaluation of the state of canals in West Kochi by the department pointed out that many of them had been encroached upon for construction of roads. As water transport lost its shine, canals in the region were neglected and became points of deposition of liquid and solid waste, the report said.

Besides Kalvathy canal, Manthra, Rameswaram, Pandarachira, Pashnithodu, and Pallichalthodu are the major canals in the area.

All the canals are at sea level, and the natural flow of water is sluggish or non-existent in them during non-rainy days. Tidal oscillation alone infuses some life into the system.

Dumping of waste and large-scale encroachment have prevented the natural function of tidal canals in the region. If tidal water is allowed to seep past the canals, they will remain clean and lively all through the year, the report suggested.

In many places within the city limits, sewage from housing colonies was seen directly being discharged into canals. The canals, which carried clean water once, are now carrying putrid water. Apart from the deteriorating water quality, waste deposition is also a major factor causing blockage to free flow of water. The clogged canals and road drains are unable to effect speedy drainage of stormwater which causes flash floods in Kochi city, the report pointed out.

The study had earlier identified areas near the KSRTC bus station, South railway station, Karshaka Road, P&T Colony, Kammattipadam, Judges Avenue, Panampilly Nagar, and places near the KSEB sub-station at Kaloor as prone to flash floods.