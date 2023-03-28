Canal restoration, flood control projects get preference in Kochi Corporation Budget

March 28, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - KOCHI

Canal restoration and urban flood control projects have found mention in the annual Budget of the Kochi Corporation that was presented in the council on Monday.

The two projects together will get a budgetary support of ₹90 crore. The Budget proposes to increase revenue collection and impose austerity measures. Mosquito control operations, which are to be implemented in the city in association with the Vector Control Research Centre, Puducherry, will get a financial support of ₹20 crore, whereas the drinking water project will be allotted ₹60 crore. Strengthening of the public transport system, public health projects, and education and sports development are the other key sectors in which the civic body proposes to invest significantly during the current fiscal.

The Budget proposes to take forward the e-governance programme. Welfare projects for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes will get ₹10 crore. Conservation and protection of eco-parks, including Mangalavanam, will also get budgetary support.

In his post-Budget media interaction, Mayor M. Anilkumar said the Corporation hoped to impose austerity measures beginning with the office of the Mayor.

Unlike the earlier years, the allocation of funds to divisions under the head of the Division Fund has been done away with. The Budget document also brought back the concept of processing waste at source with regard to municipal solid waste. The council has also requested the State government to form a special purpose vehicle for waste management, he said.

Budget slammed

The Opposition UDF councillors slammed the Budget document as one which would bring regional development initiatives to its knees. The decision of the civic authorities to abolish Division Fund will hit development projects. The civic body, which has come under fire following the Brahmapuram fire and the failed waste management measures, could not offer any solid projects to the city dwellers, said Antony Kureethara, the leader of the Congress in the council.

The Budget document is silent on the introduction of waste management measures at the household level. The proposals of the civic body regarding waste management are contrary to the initiatives of the State government, said Mr. Kureethara.