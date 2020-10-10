Canal rejuvenation project nearing completion

Reviving the 2-km-long Andhakarathodu in Thripunithura will help prevent flooding in the town and give boost to tourism

A ₹10-crore initiative to rejuvenate the 2-km-long Andhakarathodu in Thripunithura and to build walkways on either side, is nearing completion.

The project to rejuvenate the water body which connects the Konothupuzha and Chambakkara canal, can be commissioned in three months, said sources in the Irrigation Department, which is executing the works.

The Andhakarathodu was built during the reign of kings in Kochi, mainly to transport cargo. Over the years, it fell into disuse and became a garbage dumping ground. This is the first KIIFB-funded project in Kerala and rejuvenation work began in 2018.

Apart from immense tourism potential, the project has a role in checking flooding in and around Thripunithura. Well over 50 per cent of the work is over, including cleaning and desilting of the waterbody. “Pre-cast piles and slabs have been cast at our yard in Muvattupuzha and will be fixed on either end of the water body. There was a few months’ delay due to the pandemic. We have directed the Thripunithura Municipality to close drainage pipes which pump household and other sewage into the canal. Most encroachers have been removed, while the rest will be removed in the coming weeks,” the Irrigation sources said.

Walkways

The project was entrusted to the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation. Under this, 2-m and 3-m wide walkways are being built on either side of the waterbody. A pair of eight-foot-high fences will be erected to prevent dumping of waste. Ninety per cent of the fabrication of the fencing material is over.

A ₹1-crore project to install lights and to landscape the walkways will be tendered shortly. Most of the trees on either side have been retained while unwanted ones have been cut.

The walkways could well be used as joggimg tracks like the Marine Drive waterfront, they said.

Yet another project to rejuvenate the 18-km Konothupuzha is awaiting the government’s sanction. Its banks will be reinforced using geo-textiles, while low-lying bridges will be rebuilt in the second phase, it is learnt.

The project will lessen the impact of flooding in the town, while also improving the quality of well water on its banks, said V.C. Jayendran, convenor of the Thripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA). “It could have been realised earlier if there was better coordination in executing the works. This will become the second waterfront project in Thripunithura after the Thannerchal park,” he said.