Canal cleaning, desilting under way in city

Cleaning and desilting of the Changadampokku canal and the lakefront at Perandoor are under way as part of the second phase of the district administration’s Operation Breakthrough.
Silt and waste that had accumulated over the years at the lakefront had prevented the smooth flow of water from the canal into the lake. A 4-km stretch of the Changadampokku canal is being cleaned and the two projects together are likely to resolve waterlogging issues in the Kaloor area.
District Collector S. Suhas inspected work at the Changadampokku canal on Monday.
Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is working on connecting the Changadampokku and Karanakodam canals near the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor, which could facilitate the smooth flow of water from the Kaloor area. The two phases of Operation Breakthrough are likely to be complete by the end of the month.
