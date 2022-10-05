Campaigner against KSEB power line over forested land no more

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 05, 2022 21:07 IST

Meena Shantivanam alias Meena Menon, who fought a lone, unsuccessful battle against the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to prevent a power line tower passing through a less than two-acre private forest, passed away at the age of 52 at a private hospital here on Tuesday.

She hailed from Vazhikkulangara near North Paravur, and the forested patch of the land was part of her property.

She was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago, said her daughter Uttara on Tuesday. Her last rites were held on Wednesday afternoon, she said.

Ms. Meena was a journalist engaged in graphic designing and content writing. 

