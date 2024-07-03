ADVERTISEMENT

Campaign to promote organic farming launched in Karumalloor

Updated - July 03, 2024 10:21 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 10:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

‘Jaiva Gramam’ campaign, a programme to encourage people keen to take up organic farming but are constrained by problems including marketing of products, has been launched in Karumalloor panchayat. It was launched as part of ‘Njattuvela’ observations with the support of the grama panchayat and Lions Club of North Paravur to encourage households to take up organic farming.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesman for the initiative said the programme had been drawn up with a view to producing vegetables in each household for the Onam season. ‘Jaiva Samruddhi’ or a plenitude of organically grown vegetables for Onam was inaugurated by award-winning farmer M.S. Radhakrishnan. Volunteers behind the programme distributed 2,400 vegetable saplings as part of the campaign.

Panchayat member K.M. Laiju, who led the efforts for the formation of the Jaiva Gramam campaign, said the tradition of agriculture in the State could be leveraged to bring prosperity to farmers.

With this in view, keen farmers will be given vegetable saplings, fertilisers, and agricultural implements at subsidised rates. Arrangements will also be made for participants to get opportunities to interact with veteran farmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

agriculture / Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US