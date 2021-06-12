Campaign to produce vegetables for Onam gets under way in Ernakulam

Kochi

12 June 2021 18:23 IST

Along with plans to distribute two million vegetable and fruit seedlings in Ernakulam district ahead of the Onam season, the Kudumbashree Mission and other organisations, including the Palliakkal Service Cooperative Bank, have launched efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in vegetable production.

With nearly 6,000 joint liability groups and around 25,000 registered farmers under its groups, the Kudumbashree Mission will cultivate vegetables in around 450 hectares ahead of Onam. The initiative will be launched soon to address the peak in demand during the festival season.

Interestingly, over 400 hectares have been brought under banana cultivation, said Kudumbashree sources.

The distribution of seedlings is part of the 100-day programme launched by the State government. Accordingly, around four lakh seed packets will be distributed ahead of Onam. Planting materials, including seeds, will be distributed around the respective agriculture offices. Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam, government farms, Haritha Karma Sena, and agro service societies will also be involved in the process.

Meanwhile, the Palliakkal Service Cooperative Bank, which has blazed a trail in cultivating vegetables and fruits, will have dairy and poultry farmers under its fold soon. Bank president P.I. Vijayan said the cooperative was selling around 700 litres of milk and 6,000 eggs, including 2,000 duck eggs, this week. Nearly 90 farmers’ groups are cultivating vegetables and fruits in 60 acres for the Onam season, he added.