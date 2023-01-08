ADVERTISEMENT

Campaign to ensure 1,000 job offer letters to women by March 8

January 08, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission has launched an intensive campaign to ensure job offer letters to 1,000 women by March 8. The mission mode efforts will be carried out during January 2022 and February 2023. The campaign targets women registered with Digital Workforce Management System, women unregistered but seeking jobs in the knowledge industry, those in the SC/ST categories, differently abled and transgenders.

A senior official of the Knowledge Economy Mission said the campaign will include job-seekers from all grama panchayats, municipalities and city corporations in the State and get support from local bodies, various government departments as well as private job providers, including individuals.

Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission is operated by Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) and one of the most important components of the mission to transform Kerala into a knowledge-based economy is to provide 20 lakh jobs by 2026. The purpose of the efforts is to provide jobs in the private sector, in keeping with qualifications and skills of individuals.

A recent survey conducted by the Knowledge Economy Mission with the help of Kudumbashree mission found that there are 53 lakh job-seekers with Plus Two qualification. Of these, 58% are women. Five lakh women with experience, those who lost their jobs under various circumstances are part of this group.

Women’s participation in work is 20.4% in 2018-19 while men’s participation is 55.6%. Periodic Labour Force Survey during 2018-19 revealed that among educated men unemployment level is 4.9% while among educated women unemployment level was 17%. Among women with postgraduate qualifications, the unemployment rate was 34.3% while among men it was 6.6%.

Thirty-five percent of women who successfully completed diploma courses were jobless. Among men, the rate was 9.4%. The wide gap in employment numbers between women and men is one of the key issues being addressed by the mission.

