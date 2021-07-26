Campaign against drugs to be stepped up with help of local bodies

KOCHI

26 July 2021 23:25 IST

Month-long awareness initiative by Social Justice Department concludes

The campaign against drugs will be intensified with the help of local bodies, district panchayat president Ullas Thomas has said.

Opening the valedictory function of the month-long awareness campaign organised by the Social Justice Department under the Nasha Mukth Bharat Abhiyan of the Union government, Mr. Thomas said various departments would be coordinated in the fight against drugs.

District Collector Jafar Malik was the chief guest. District Legal Services Authority secretary P.M. Suresh chaired the meeting. District Social Justice Officer Subair K.K. made the presentation.

“A slew of activities was held during the month-long campaign under the supervision of the 11-member district-level committee. As many as 100 volunteers were trained, and 258 awareness sessions were held. Contests in painting, speech, meme making, and social media campaigns were also held to drive home the message against drugs and alcohol,” said Mr. Subair.

Assistant Excise Commissioner G. Suresh Kumar, Kudumbashree district coordinator S. Renjini, and Nasha Mukth Bharat Abhiyan coordinators Francis Moothedan and K.R. Aneesh were among those who attended the online meeting.