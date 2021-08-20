Campaign against drug, alcohol menace proves a hit in Kerala’s Ernakulam

KOCHI

20 August 2021 19:31 IST

Innovative messaging through social media platforms reaches over four lakh people

When the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment ordered an intense month-long awareness campaign to strip Ernakulam district in Kerala of its dubious distinction of being one of the most alcohol-abused places in the country, the Social Justice Department had little option but to turn towards social media, as conventional awareness programmes were out of question during the pandemic.

The department staff and 72 anti-drug master volunteers put their heads together and came up with the idea of a contest using all popular social media platforms. An advertisement inviting participants for the contest led to the registration of 40 organisations and educational institutions.

However, many dropped out soon, leaving in the fray just 13 contestants who embarked on an innovative messaging through all platforms for over a month since June 26, which is observed as International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

“The idea to take the message against drugs and alcohol to the maximum possible people proved a success, as it reached more than four lakh people,” said Anish K.R., district coordinator, Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan, under which the campaign was held.

At the end of it, the National Service Scheme unit of Government VHSS, East Marady, bagged the first prize of ₹15,000, as it roped in Lakshmi Nair, a celebrity chef, and Sujith Bhakthan, a vlogger, to maximise the reach of the message. Bharat Mata School of Social Work, Thrikkakara, and Government Law College, Ernakulam, won the second and third prizes of ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

The winners effectively used all popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Google Meet, Zoom, and Club House.

“The awareness campaign was just the first phase of a protracted mission. In the successive phases, the problems faced by individuals from areas identified as hotspots will be referred to the outreach and drop-in centre followed by community-based peer-led intervention. Those who need help beyond it will be referred to the Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addiction,” said Mr. Anish.

Ernakulam, which was identified as one of the most liquor-addicted districts in the country, was found to have 2,300 hotspots of alcohol and drug abuse, according to a recent survey conducted by the Social Justice Department in association with the Kudumbashree.