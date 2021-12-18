Campaign against dowry to be launched

KOCHI

18 December 2021 00:49 IST

Kudumbashree auxiliary groups to spearhead the campaign titled Sthreepaksha Navakeralam

A month after their formation, as many as 1,830 auxiliary groups of the District Kudumbashree Mission are all set to spearhead the more than three-month-long campaign, Sthreepaksha Navakeralam, aimed at sensitising society to the menace of dowry and atrocities against women, including domestic violence.

The district-level launch of the State-wide campaign, which will last till March 8, will be held at Pension Bhavan at Athani on Saturday.

Kudumbashree formed the auxiliary groups targeting women from the relatively younger age group of 18-40 years. They are also aimed at overcoming the existing hurdle limiting Kudumbashree membership to just one person from a family. “Auxiliary groups will facilitate the seamless transition of those who joined the Kudumbashree over two decades ago, when it was launched, and are now in their advanced age by a younger lot. Besides, members of auxiliary groups are expected to be more effective in a campaign aimed at bringing about an attitudinal change in the new generation,” said Shine T. Money, district programme manager (gender), Kudumbashree.

The campaign assumes significance in the district considering that Snehitha, the Kudumbashree’s round-the-clock gender help desk at Kakkanad, has logged over 200 domestic violence cases, including dowry-related ones, each in three successive financial years since 2018-19.

The campaign has been planned at the level of Community Development Societies (CDSs) and Area Development Societies (ADSs). The promotional programmes for the campaign began at the CDS-level on Friday.

While people are aware of the law against domestic violence and take it relatively seriously, the same cannot be said about the rule prohibiting dowry. In fact, a survey by the Kudumbashree earlier this year had thrown up the surprising finding that many women were not even aware that dowry was prohibited by law.

“We have designed the campaign in such a way that different categories of people will be addressed each week. For instance, a week will be dedicated to sensitising schoolchildren, while in another week, the focus will be on social media,” said Mr. Money.

Special debates and discussions will be held in auxiliary groups between December 19 and 26. An oath against dowry will be taken by 27,000 neighbourhood groups in the district on December 18 and 19.

Gender reels, cartoon series, hashtag campaigns, graffiti, webinars, opinion polls on dowry, two-wheeler rallies, poster campaign, installation of gender news boards, special campaign by Snehitha, and cultural rallies are among the programmes.

“An international conclave will mark the conclusion of the first phase of the State-wide campaign. Based on the opinions collated from the conclave, the second phase will be launched in the next financial year with the aim of eradicating atrocities against women, including the practice of dowry,” said Mr. Money.