Camp for climate study enthusiasts under way at Cusat

November 11, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Luca Climate Camp, a coming together of climate study enthusiasts from different walks of life, began at the Centre for Science in Society, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), under the aegis of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research and Luca (Last Universal Common Ancestor) science portal.

Around 80 scientists, students, researchers, and other stakeholders have gathered for the two-day event at the Cusat centre. The highlight of the camp on the second day is a mock round of Conference of Parties (COP 28), which will be held in the UAE in December.

There will also be a round of discussions and analysis of climate data on Sunday as part of understanding climate change in India. Scientists and researchers will lead discussions.

The camp was inaugurated on Saturday by Cusat Vice-Chancellor P.G. Sankaran. The day’s proceedings on Saturday included a visit to the Cusat radar station, launch of Radiosonde, a model climate parliament, and a panel discussion on climate change in India.

The camp was the culmination of an online course in climate change, which had seen 1,700 participants, said the organisers.