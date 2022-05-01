Camp for children of tribal settlements concludes
‘Onkal’, the five-day art and culture camp for children of nine tribal settlements of the Vazhachal Forest Division, concluded on Sunday.
Around 70 children from Malakkapara, Anakkayam, Sholayar, Thavalakkuzhippara, Mukkumbuzha, Vachumaram, Peringalkuthu, Pokalappara, and Vazhchal attended the camp, which was jointly organised by the Kerala Forest Development Agency of the Forest Department and Trespassers, a collective of artists. The camp was named Onkal, as hornbill is known in the tribal lingo.
The objective of the camp was to motivate tribal children to get back to schools after the pandemic-induced break in school education, said R. Lakshmi, Divisional Forest Officer, Vazhachal.
K.R. Rajeev led the camp.
