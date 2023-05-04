ADVERTISEMENT

Cameras to keep an eye on illegal waste dumping at Eloor in Kochi

May 04, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Eloor municipality has decided to install around 200 surveillance cameras to check illegal waste dumping and criminal activities.

The project will be implemented in association with the Kochi City police. The cameras will be installed at various spots based on an assessment to be done by the civic body and the police. A joint inspection involving elected representatives, officials of the municipal health wing, and the police will be held to identify the spots.

A.D. Sujil, municipal chairman, said a detailed project report on the initiative was expected to be ready in two weeks. The cost of the cameras will be met from funds of the municipality. The civic body will also seek the support of institutions under their corporate social responsibility initiatives for completing the project.

The cameras will be under the joint surveillance of the civic body and the police. Stringent action will be taken against those caught dumping waste in public spaces under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

