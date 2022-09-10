Call to widen service road on eastern side of Vyttila

Traffic arrangement sought on the lines of Palarivattom Junction

John L. Paul KOCHI
September 10, 2022 23:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Close on the heels of former Principal Advisor to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) E. Sreedharan suggesting a traffic arrangement like beneath the Palarivattom flyover to ensure smooth and signal-free movement of vehicles at Vyttila Junction, PWD engineers and experts have cited the urgent need to add a lane or two to the service road on the eastern side of the Vyttila flyover to enable it.

As per the Metroman’s suggestion, creating U-turns on either side of the central spans of the flyover will ensure continuous flow of vehicles in different directions, as in Palarivattom, where the signal system was done away with after the DMRC rebuilt the damaged flyover.

“An estimate for widening the bottlenecked service road which caters for over 20% of traffic that passes through Vyttila had been submitted to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB). It has to be seen whether the work will be executed using State government funds or by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) since the latter owns the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass,” official sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Minimal land acquisition will be needed on the eastern side of the junction to ensure seamless and steady flow of vehicles as in Palarivattom Junction. The free left turn on the western side of the junction, from SA Road, too must be widened, since traffic from six major roads and innumerable side roads converge at Vyttila. A similar augmenting of the carriageway of service roads will work wonders to clear traffic snarls and chaos at Kundannur Junction also, where four roads converge, they added.

Land acquisition can be speeded up if the government announced a special package for the two junctions, as was done for the Kochi metro. Apart from ensuring steady flow of vehicles, the widening of the two junctions will help ensure the safety of pedestrians, who now have to risk their life to cross them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

PWD sources said the State government was dilly dallying on taking a decision, even as the department submitted short- and long-term proposals to decongest the two junctions which cater for over 1 lakh passenger car units daily.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kochi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app