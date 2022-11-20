Call to utilise Kerala’s coastal potential to enhance cargo movement

November 20, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The newly elected president of Kerala Steamer Agents’ Association (KSAA) Binu K.S. said tourism circuit formation and development of minor ports was needed to utilise Kerala’s coastal potential to enhance cargo movement. Speaking at the 44th annual meeting of the association here on Saturday, he requested the shipping fraternity to introduce new ideas to utilise the vast potential in an economically viable mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cochin Port Authority Chairperson M. Beena thanked the KSAA for the unstinted support extended over the years. She said the port was an ecosystem and the growth of interlinked trade bodies was vital for its existence. The Union government’s new logistics policy demanded cost-effective and globally competitive uninterrupted end-to-end connectivity, she said.

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

The shipping sector is going through an era of physical and digital integration, post the pandemic period, which affirms the need of work integration from all spheres. Hence, all reforms in the volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world required a collective effort to achieve better opportunities and excellence in business, she added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The majority of members and all major stakeholders from firms related to EXIM trade participated in the annual meeting. Kerala Maritime Board Chairman N.S. Pillai spoke on the new infrastructure ventures of the Board for achieving first to last mile connectivity between minor ports of Kerala. KSAA vice president Varghese K. George delivered the vote of thanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US