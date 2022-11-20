Call to utilise Kerala’s coastal potential to enhance cargo movement

November 20, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The newly elected president of Kerala Steamer Agents’ Association (KSAA) Binu K.S. said tourism circuit formation and development of minor ports was needed to utilise Kerala’s coastal potential to enhance cargo movement. Speaking at the 44th annual meeting of the association here on Saturday, he requested the shipping fraternity to introduce new ideas to utilise the vast potential in an economically viable mode.

Cochin Port Authority Chairperson M. Beena thanked the KSAA for the unstinted support extended over the years. She said the port was an ecosystem and the growth of interlinked trade bodies was vital for its existence. The Union government’s new logistics policy demanded cost-effective and globally competitive uninterrupted end-to-end connectivity, she said.

The shipping sector is going through an era of physical and digital integration, post the pandemic period, which affirms the need of work integration from all spheres. Hence, all reforms in the volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world required a collective effort to achieve better opportunities and excellence in business, she added.

The majority of members and all major stakeholders from firms related to EXIM trade participated in the annual meeting. Kerala Maritime Board Chairman N.S. Pillai spoke on the new infrastructure ventures of the Board for achieving first to last mile connectivity between minor ports of Kerala. KSAA vice president Varghese K. George delivered the vote of thanks.