Call to streamline traffic on service roads near flyovers

Minimum land acquisition needed to avert traffic hold-ups

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or the Public Works Department (PWD) will have to step in with measures to streamline traffic through service roads, soon after the commissioning of the Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers, according to official sources.

The NHAI owns the 16-km Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass and collects toll, while the PWD (NH Wing) spearheaded the construction of the two six-lane flyovers.

At Vyttila

“A potential and visible bottleneck at Vyttila is the watch tower of the traffic police at the entry to SA Road, which will have to be relocated to enable smooth traffic along the service road on the western side of the flyover,” PWD sources said. “This will result in vehicles coming from the Aroor side in two rows having to proceed towards Ponnurunni or the service road of the NH Bypass in a single row, as they reach the bottlenecked portion between the flyover and the tower. We have already requested the police to relocate the tower towards SA Road, where space is available, by at least five metres,” they added.

The flyover has been constructed in such a way that there is four-lane width on the immediate southern side of the junction. This leaves ample space for free left turn towards SA Road, and a ‘refuge lane’ beneath the flyover for vehicles from the Aroor side waiting to turn right towards Thripunithura.

While the service road on the south-western side (city side) of the flyover is more than two metres wide, the service road on the south-eastern side and north-eastern side (Thripunithura side) does not have two-lane width at many places. Minimal land acquisition will invariably have to be done to avert traffic hold-ups and accidents at these places. This needs particular attention, since substantial number of vehicles from the Palarivattom side wanting to turn right towards SA Road will converge at the junction, occupying two-lane width, sources said.

Another bottleneck is the narrow underpass beneath the Vyttila railway bridge, which is not wide enough.

The NHAI will have to take a call on extending service roads northward, towards the railway line by around 30 metres, where there is width and height for an alternative underpass, they added.

At Kundannoor

At Kundannoor, the condition of service roads ought to be improved, while the duct on the south-eastern side of the junction that carries water pipelines has to be relocated to enable smooth traffic. This is because the slabs over the duct are uneven, and they often hold up traffic.