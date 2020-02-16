Call to revamp higher education system

Industries in Kerala, particularly in the information technology and tourism sectors, have grown exponentially in the past few years and surpassed the national performance, but the higher education system would have to catch up and offer “high-precision” knowledge to cater to the businesses in the State, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said on Sunday.

He was speaking on the concluding day of the Krithi International Book Fair and Knowledge Festival in the city.

Speaking of a ‘Kerala model’ of growth, Mr. Isaac said that skill and service-based industries would fare well considering the State’s human and natural resources, provided that the education system could be restructured with a focus on scientific knowledge.

He also pointed out that for the first time in a few years, the number of Malayalis returning to the State from the Gulf countries had grown over those leaving. There was a need to explore employment potential in other countries like Australia and Canada, he said.

The year’s budget had kept such changes in mind and included aspects like soft-skill training for nurses seeking jobs overseas, he said.

About the State’s continued reliance on the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the Minister said the government had financial constraints, but pressing infrastructure projects, particularly those that could boost industrial growth, had to be implemented immediately and could not be placed on the back burner.

Democracy

Speaking at an earlier session, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that Indian democracy was being challenged by the Hindutva perspective. “The notion of Indianness is being conflated with Hinduness,” he said, pointing out that the anti-CAA protests would have to continue till the government scrapped National Population Register questions on the birth place of parents, and did away with the power of officials to mark people as “dubious citizens” during the enumeration.

Wrapping up the festival, Minister for Tourism, Cooperation and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran said that the event had turned out to be a defence against the divisive forces that seek to undermine the Constitution and damage the secular fabric of the nation.

The third edition of the festival saw around 8 lakh visitors, of which 60,000 were children. Under the ‘Book for every child’ scheme, books worth ₹1.5 crore were given away. Further, books worth ₹3 lakhs will soon be distributed to children of migrant workers.