Call to reorient GCDA for sustainable development of Kochi and suburbs

KOCHI

01 February 2022 02:00 IST

The agency had drawn considerable flak for non-starter and incomplete projects

With K. Chandran Pillai set to take over as the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) Chairman, demand is rife that the agency, which drew considerable flak during the past two decades for a long list of non-starter or incomplete projects, be reoriented to be a potent and effective body that will make optimal use of its skilled workforce for sustainable development of the city and its suburbs.

The GCDA and the Trivandrum Development Authority (TRIDA) were hitherto more into town planning. The 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution resulted in much of these powers being vested with the respective municipal corporations.

The role of such authorities were redefined in the Kerala Town and Country Planning Act, 2016. The transformation has not taken place so far, although the GCDA has many professionally qualified employees, unlike in the Kochi Corporation, which does not even have a full-fledged engineering and mechanical wing, sources in the authority said.

Advertising

Advertising

In addition, the GCDA Chairman should ideally be heading the Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) that has been mentioned in the Municipality Act of 1994, so that it can effectively coordinate projects and earmark funds well beyond the city. This will help shun the impression which has gained ground that the GCDA has been largely ineffective, except for hewing out the Marine Drive walkway, ushering in a planned township at Panampilly Nagar, and constructing the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, they added.

Former Mayor K.J. Sohan, who has been demanding that the GCDA play a proactive role in implementing masterplans for the city, said that government departments were reluctant to concede powers and trained manpower like engineers and health officers to municipal bodies, despite all talk of decentralisation.

“All other authorities in Kerala, barring the GCDA and the TRIDA, were attached to their respective municipal bodies, after their powers were trimmed. After all, planning and execution of projects need a professional and holistic approach and effective coordination among municipal bodies and such authorities. Else, huge funds under the Peoples Plan Programme will go waste,” he added.

He expressed dismay at the GCDA investing huge amounts of money a decade ago in non-sustainable projects like laser show at Rajendra Maidan, windmill at Marine Drive, and the cage-fishing project at Mundamveli, all of which had to be wound up.