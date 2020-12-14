Call to reopen second entry to railway stations

Kochi

14 December 2020 02:46 IST

‘Permission for entry through one gate causing hardships to passengers’

Railway passenger associations have demanded the reopening of alternative / second entry to the Ernakulam North and South railway stations and other prominent stations, since more trains have resumed operations.

Most passengers are reserving seats online and travelling, in order to prevent waiting at ticket counters. Permission for entry through only one gate has resulted in passengers, mostly women who regularly depend on trains for their commute to work, facing difficulties, said Thrissur Railway Passengers’ Association.

Citing the case of the Ernakulam North station, the association said passengers who alighted on the second platform that overlooks the eastern entry had to climb the foot overbridge and exit the station through the main entry that abuts platform No. 1. They thus lose a lot of time. They have to then walk all through the North overbridge to reach the nearest Kochi metro station that is located on the eastern side of the station.

A similar problem persists during their return trip as well, and this forces many commuters to leave their work place earlier than the scheduled time. The situation is worse at the Ernakulam South station.

Under such circumstances, the Railways must reopen the second entry to the two stations, Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and other major stations, the association said.