Call to reinvent cartoons in the age of Internet, social media

Social critic Sebastian Paul has called for a reinvention of the art of cartoon in the age of the Internet and social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was participating in a panel discussion on ‘Politics, cartoon, and media in post-truth era,’ organised as part of the ongoing three-day Inter-Collegiate State Cartoon Conclave, ‘Doodle Days,’ at Sacred Heart College, Thevara.

Mr. Paul said that unlike in the past, a cartoonist did not have the luxury of working on an idea and come out with a cartoon in 24 hours as by that time it would have reached the public through social media in many forms, including memes. “However, the relevance of cartoons as a medium for social and political criticism will remain. Only, it has to change with the times,” he observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cartoons remain an integral part of freedom of speech and criticism though the ruling class will try to suppress and resist it.” he said.

He rued that nationally acclaimed cartoonists had become extinct and attributed it to the climate of fear prevailing in the country. Mr. Paul observed that the ruling class would not entertain criticism, even in the form of cartoons. Unlike in the past, political cartoons were no longer one of the most sought-after sections in a newspaper.

Ravi Shankar, cartoonist and editor, The New Indian Express, New Delhi, and K. Unnikrishnan, cartoonist and chief reporter, Mathrubhumi, were also part of the panel. Babu Joseph, director, Sacred Heart School of Communication, moderated the session.

The conclave is organised by the School of Communications of the college, Young Communicators, the student wing of the Public Relations Council of India, and the Kerala Cartoon Academy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.