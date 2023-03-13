Call to redevelop Vypeen ro-ro jetty on war footing

March 13, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

Technical experts from the Kochi Corporation, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), Cochin Port Authority, and the Cochin Shipyard should join hands in redeveloping the Vypeen ro-ro ferry jetty on a war footing, so that container ro-ro vessels (which are much bigger) can call at the premises, Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma, a conclave of NGOs, has said.

The Kochi Corporation, which operated the ro-ro ferry service in the Vypeen-Fort Kochi corridor, ought to have modified it and increased its width soon after a stampede-like situation that prevailed in Fort Kochi as part of the New Year celebrations due to non-availability of adequate ro-ro services. This is apathy and cruelty on the part of the Corporation, which was proven yet again on Monday as both the ro-ro ferries that were operated in the corridor were withdrawn from service following snag, affecting thousands of commuters. The civic body failed to act, although the first vessel Sethusagar-1 was withdrawn from service as early as November 2022.

In this situation, the Corporation must either form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for ro-ro operation or vest its entire operation with the KSINC whose personnel are steering the fleet of two ro-ro vessels and two container ro-ro ferries in the Kochi backwaters, said Majnu Komath, chairman, and Johney Vypeen, convener of Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma, which had also been demanding a third ro-ro ferry in the corridor.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT