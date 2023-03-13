HamberMenu
Call to redevelop Vypeen ro-ro jetty on war footing

March 13, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Technical experts from the Kochi Corporation, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), Cochin Port Authority, and the Cochin Shipyard should join hands in redeveloping the Vypeen ro-ro ferry jetty on a war footing, so that container ro-ro vessels (which are much bigger) can call at the premises, Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma, a conclave of NGOs, has said.

The Kochi Corporation, which operated the ro-ro ferry service in the Vypeen-Fort Kochi corridor, ought to have modified it and increased its width soon after a stampede-like situation that prevailed in Fort Kochi as part of the New Year celebrations due to non-availability of adequate ro-ro services. This is apathy and cruelty on the part of the Corporation, which was proven yet again on Monday as both the ro-ro ferries that were operated in the corridor were withdrawn from service following snag, affecting thousands of commuters. The civic body failed to act, although the first vessel Sethusagar-1 was withdrawn from service as early as November 2022.

In this situation, the Corporation must either form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for ro-ro operation or vest its entire operation with the KSINC whose personnel are steering the fleet of two ro-ro vessels and two container ro-ro ferries in the Kochi backwaters, said Majnu Komath, chairman, and Johney Vypeen, convener of Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayma, which had also been demanding a third ro-ro ferry in the corridor.

