Call to protect tourism sector from impact of hartals

Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society has called for an all-party meeting to discuss protecting the tourism sector from the impact of frequent hartals that inconvenience tourists and undermine tourism promotion efforts.
“There were views from different quarters that hartals adversely affect the tourism sector and that public opinion should be mobilised to overcome this situation. It is a welcome sign,” said KTM President Baby Mathew here. He requested political parties and organisations to reach a consensus on the issue. “Apart from excluding tourism sector from hartals, the government should give priority to protecting tourists and institutions in this sector during hartal days,” he said.
