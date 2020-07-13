KochiKOCHI 13 July 2020 23:49 IST
Call to pay support wages at CIAL
Updated: 13 July 2020 23:49 IST
Union demands payment of ₹20,000
Kerala Civil Aviation Workers’ Congress (INTUC) has demanded that around 5,000 permanent and semi-permanent employees engaged by contractors at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) be paid ₹20,000 as support wages for the COVID-19 period, as they are facing a serious livelihood crisis. A statement issued by the union here on Monday said the workers had been at the forefront of all activities, including cleaning and maintaining the airport, in the face of the pandemic. However, the contracting companies have not followed the Government Order to pay full wages to them during the lockdown period, the statement claimed.
