Kochi

Call to pay support wages at CIAL

Union demands payment of ₹20,000

Kerala Civil Aviation Workers’ Congress (INTUC) has demanded that around 5,000 permanent and semi-permanent employees engaged by contractors at the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) be paid ₹20,000 as support wages for the COVID-19 period, as they are facing a serious livelihood crisis. A statement issued by the union here on Monday said the workers had been at the forefront of all activities, including cleaning and maintaining the airport, in the face of the pandemic. However, the contracting companies have not followed the Government Order to pay full wages to them during the lockdown period, the statement claimed.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2020 11:51:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/call-to-pay-support-wages-at-cial/article32072195.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY