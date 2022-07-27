Kochi

Call to make jagratha samitis more efficient

Special Correspondent KOCHI July 27, 2022 21:16 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 21:16 IST

Jagratha samitis in local bodies have to be made more efficient, according to P. Sathidevi, Chairperson of the Kerala State Women's Commission.

The Commission will ensure the proper functioning of complaint redressal cells at workplaces, she said at an adalat here on Wednesday. “The cells have to submit a report to the Commission every three months. Complaints that need to be resolved at the local level are going up as the jagratha samitis are not effective,” she said.

Ms. Sathidevi pointed out that family-related complaints coming up before the Commission had gone up considerably. Ernakulam has the most number of such complaints. “If jagratha samitis are active, differences between neighbours can be resolved before it reach the courts,” she said.

The Chairperson said that complaint redressal cells should be set up in educational institutions and workplaces. “But such forums are found to be not working as per expectations. We will initiate steps to plug the gaps,” she said.

As many as 88 of the 205 complaints that came up before the Commission were resolved at the adalat.

