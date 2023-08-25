ADVERTISEMENT

Call to make Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese independent under Pope

August 25, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Parish council representatives during a meeting at Renewal Centre at Kaloor in Kochi on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A meeting of trustees and delegates from parishes under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church passed a resolution here on Friday recommending that the archdiocese be converted into an independent Catholic Metropolitan Church under the Pope.

The restoration of powers entrusted with the parish councils, which decided on the affairs in the parish church in the earlier Syro Malabar Church, was the only solution to the existing problems being faced by the archdiocese, it said.

The meeting decided to convene an ‘Almaya Sunnahadose’ comprising the faithful and priests to decide on the future course of action. It observed that the Syro Malabar Synod was challenging the faithful by deciding in favour of a uniform Mass.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Riju Kanjookkaran, spokesman of Almaya Munnettam, said the meeting urged the Syro Malabar Synod to drop disciplinary action initiated against priests who opposed the uniform Mass. The decision to remove four young priests, who refused to offer the unified Mass, must be withdrawn. The Synod should take the lead to ensure peace and harmony in all parishes. The Mass system in which the priest faced the congregation throughout the Mass should be legalised, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US