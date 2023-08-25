HamberMenu
Call to make Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese independent under Pope

August 25, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Parish council representatives during a meeting at Renewal Centre at Kaloor in Kochi on Friday.

Parish council representatives during a meeting at Renewal Centre at Kaloor in Kochi on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

A meeting of trustees and delegates from parishes under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church passed a resolution here on Friday recommending that the archdiocese be converted into an independent Catholic Metropolitan Church under the Pope.

The restoration of powers entrusted with the parish councils, which decided on the affairs in the parish church in the earlier Syro Malabar Church, was the only solution to the existing problems being faced by the archdiocese, it said.

The meeting decided to convene an ‘Almaya Sunnahadose’ comprising the faithful and priests to decide on the future course of action. It observed that the Syro Malabar Synod was challenging the faithful by deciding in favour of a uniform Mass.

Riju Kanjookkaran, spokesman of Almaya Munnettam, said the meeting urged the Syro Malabar Synod to drop disciplinary action initiated against priests who opposed the uniform Mass. The decision to remove four young priests, who refused to offer the unified Mass, must be withdrawn. The Synod should take the lead to ensure peace and harmony in all parishes. The Mass system in which the priest faced the congregation throughout the Mass should be legalised, it said.

