Call to make autopsy the domain of forensic experts

KOCHI

14 December 2021 01:26 IST

‘The process is crucial in terms of evidentiary value in criminal justice system’

The Health Ministry’s recent notification permitting post-mortem after sunset to promote organ donation and facilitate mourning of the deceased hardly effects any change in the State, it is being pointed out.

For, the notification comes with the rider that it is applicable to hospitals with adequate infrastructure to ensure that there is no dilution of evidentiary value, besides putting the additional onus of video-recording all autopsies conducted in the night. It further states that night autopsy should not be done in cases such as homicide, suicide, rape, decomposed bodies, and where foul play is suspected.

“Autopsies are now conducted in the State during night time for organ harvesting and cases involving mass casualties, including natural disasters and accidents. The condition in the notification that infrastructure should be ensured for night autopsies is also in sync with our long-standing demand,” said P.B. Gujaral, president, Kerala Medico Legal Society (KMLS).

Advertising

Advertising

The State government has also admitted to lack of infrastructure in five medical colleges in the State — Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur and Kozhikode — and General Hospital, Kasaragod, in a counter-affidavit filed by the Joint Secretary of Health and Family Welfare in the High Court on December 1 on a petition filed by KMLS against a 2015 Government Order for conducting night autopsy in these six institutions.

“We have been demanding extension of time for conducting autopsies by an hour in the morning and evening from the existing 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This coupled with the appointment of at least two additional forensic surgeons in district hospitals and medical colleges will rule out even the need for night autopsies. Besides, releasing bodies during the night will only burden the kin, as they will have to source mobile freezers since funerals are hardly conducted late at night. Rather than round-the-clock autopsies, the government and the judiciary should focus on ensuring that only qualified forensic experts conduct autopsies, which is critical in terms of evidentiary value in the criminal justice system,” said Dr. Gujaral.

Unmesh A.K., Additional Professor and Police Surgeon, Government Medical College (GMC), Ernakulam, pointed out that there was no need for night autopsies, which anyway, would not be possible without corresponding changes in the inquest proceedings of the police. “Postponing the autopsy of a body brought in the evening to the next morning hardly impacts the investigation provided the body is properly preserved,” he said.

With inquest of bodies not permitted after sunset as per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the police often retain the body at the scene of crime exposing it to potential decomposition. “It is an archaic restriction having no place in the modern age. In fact, we have for long been demanding the Union government to amend the CrPC drawn up for British India,” said C.R. Biju, State general secretary, Kerala Police Officers Association.