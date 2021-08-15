Call to invoke Motor Vehicles Act to permit city entry of Goshree buses

‘Legal hurdles cited by government can be overcome’

Even as the State government is citing legal hurdles that have to be surmounted to permit entry of private buses from the Goshree islands into the city, the demand is rife that the government invoke Section 102 of Motor Vehicles Act to overcome them.

The Section empowers the State government to cancel or modify existing schemes that pertain to commuting modes, in public interest, said B.J. Antony, retired Senior Deputy Transport Commissioner, who served as Ernakulam RTO a few years ago. “Unnecessary delay in extending the services to city routes can thus be avoided, especially so since the Goshree bridges, which were built to enable seamless commute from the isles to the city, were commissioned over 15 years ago and islanders must get optimal benefit from them,” he said.

The Goshree Vikasana Samithi and many non-governmental organisations too have been raising similar demands during the past years, since thousands of islanders were forced to purchase private vehicles and commute to the city, since private buses were not permitted entry beyond High Court Junction.

The demand that any further delay be avoided comes in the wake of the government stating that there were curbs on extending the operation of mofussil private buses like the ones from Goshree islands, that have to terminate trips at High Court Junction, into arterial roads such as Shanmugham Road, Banerjee Road, M.G. Road and S.A. Road. These are part of nationalised routes where only private city buses were given exemption to operate. Although KSRTC services from the isles can operate in city routes, the agency does not have adequate number of buses operating to the isles and further to North Paravur.

Section 102 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, that pertains to special provisions relating to State transport undertakings, says that the State government could at any time in public interest modify any approved scheme after providing any State transport undertaking or any other entity which is likely to be affected by the proposed modification an opportunity of being heard. The proposed modification must be published in the Official Gazette and in a regional language daily.

Meanwhile, the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) has embarked on a three-month-long study on the issue of permitting entry of private buses from Goshree islands into city routes, as requested by the Kerala Metropolitan Transport Authority.