Call to include State federations, regional unions in formulation of ‘Margdarshika’ guidelines

Updated - September 20, 2024 01:22 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Milma Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union has hailed the Union government initiatives to strengthen the cooperative ecosystem under ‘Sahkar-se-Samriddhi’ (prosperity through cooperation) scheme and called for the inclusion of State federations and key regional unions in formulating the ‘Margdarshika’ guidelines.

With the authorities drafting the Margdarshika (standard operating procedure) for forming two lakh new MPACS (multipurpose primary agriculture cooperatives) and primary dairy/fishery cooperative societies in uncovered or undeserved villages/panchayats, the initiative will motivate the industry and bring hope to marginalized farmers across the country, ERCMPU said in a memorandum to Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah.

The collaborative approach can be “successful with stronger participation of the federations and regional unions,” the memorandum said. It can ensure smoother penetration, better coordination with the farmers, and enhanced monitoring for the successful implementation of these societies.

“As we now look towards White Revolution 2.0, we request the inclusion of state federations and key regional unions in developing the SOPs. By involving regional players, we can ensure that the reach and impact of this programme extend to the farthest corners of the country, offering much-needed support to small and marginal dairy farmers,” said ERCMPU Chairman M. T. Jayan as the government launched a “100-Day Initiatives in Delhi.

ERCMPU covers the districts of Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki.

Published - September 20, 2024 01:21 am IST

