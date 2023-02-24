ADVERTISEMENT

Call to include lessons on personal safety in curriculum

February 24, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Centre and State governments should prepare age-appropriate educational material and curriculum for children on personal safety including measures to protect their physical and virtual identity and to safeguard their emotional and mental well-being to an affidavit filed by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA).

The affidavit was filed in a case related to the inclusion of a prevention-oriented programme on sexual abuse in school curriculum. The syllabus for schoolchildren should not only have bare minimum sex education and the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act but also gender sensitivity which would help identify and address gender dysphoria with a healthy mindset, the KELSA suggested.

The Central government and every State government should take all suitable measures to spread awareness about possible risks and vulnerabilities, signs of abuse, information about children’s rights, and access to support and services available for children. It was necessary that teachers were sensitised before they were expected to impart this sensitive subject to students, the affidavit said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US