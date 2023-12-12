HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Call to foster global collaboration to address challenges in fisheries

December 12, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

International collaboration and collective efforts of Afro-Asian countries are needed to address the challenges in fisheries and aquaculture, the Assistant Secretary General of the African-Asian Rural Development Organisation, Rami Mahmoud Abdel Halim Qtaishat, said. He was inaugurating a 10-day international workshop and training programme at ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute here on Monday. He said there was a critical need for balancing the exploitation and utilisation of marine resources for the health of the ocean and sustainability of the food production system.

Fish remains a highly traded global food commodity and half of its export value originates from developing countries. Fish and seafood play a vital role in providing nutritional security and fuelling livelihood, he added. The AARDO is devoted to bringing science to society, channelling its efforts toward the transfer of technology.

Officials and researchers from eight AARDO member countries are attending the workshop, which is part of the international collaboration between the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, and the AARDO, New Delhi, said a press release here.

Khushnood Ali, head of Research Division and Programme Coordinator of AARDO, said many African-Asian countries are striving hard to transform their food production sectors amid a series of challenges such as poverty, hunger, food and nutritional insecurity, climate change and environmental degradation.

Related Topics

fishing industry / research

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.