Call to expedite coastal protection work at Chellanam

Protest action completes 770 days

The Chellanam-Kochi Janakiya Vedhi has reiterated its demand for expediting coastal protection work along the segment between Chellanam and Fort Kochi.

A protest action launched by the Vedhi on October 28, 2019 has now completed 770 days and still continues as evening dharna at Manassery at the Chellanam cost. The protest was launched at Companypady, one of the worst-affected segments of the coast in Chellanam. The agitation was confined to homes following the COVID-19 spread.

The Vedhi said permanent solutions should be evolved to protect the coast, and that the proposed projects involving an investment of ₹344 crore should be implemented immediately. The project areas should be expanded to include the coastal region between Cheriyakadavu and Fort Kochi, the Vedhi said in a statement here.

The organisation also demanded that the material dredged from the shipping channel, also used by the Cochin Port Trust, be deposited close to the Chellanam coast to help reduce the depth of sea.

The Vedhi is of the view that the 121 geotextile tubes now lying idle should be utilised to build breakwaters at designated distances to help prevent sea erosion. It plans to take out a march to the Kochi Corporation office from High Court Junction on December 14.