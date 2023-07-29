Call to ensure safety of migrant families

July 29, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government should ensure the safety of families of migrant workers settled in Kerala, said Maanav Migrant Welfare Foundation, an organisation working towards the welfare of migrants.

In a release issued here, the organisation said around 10% of the 30 lakh migrant workers in Kerala had their families settled here with them. Their safety is the responsibility of the government.

The organisation demanded action against all the accused in the incident in which a migrant girl was allegedly abused and killed. The absence of proper accommodation facilities for migrants and the reluctance of building owners to let their buildings to migrants posed a major problem to the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resolution approved by the organisation demanded that the government promote housing projects for the migrant community. Chairman P.C. Basheer presided over the emergency executive meeting held to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, Anwar Sadat, MLA, has written to the Chief Minister demanding a comprehensive probe into the alleged murder of the minor girl.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.