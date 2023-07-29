ADVERTISEMENT

Call to ensure safety of migrant families

July 29, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government should ensure the safety of families of migrant workers settled in Kerala, said Maanav Migrant Welfare Foundation, an organisation working towards the welfare of migrants.

In a release issued here, the organisation said around 10% of the 30 lakh migrant workers in Kerala had their families settled here with them. Their safety is the responsibility of the government.

The organisation demanded action against all the accused in the incident in which a migrant girl was allegedly abused and killed. The absence of proper accommodation facilities for migrants and the reluctance of building owners to let their buildings to migrants posed a major problem to the community.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A resolution approved by the organisation demanded that the government promote housing projects for the migrant community. Chairman P.C. Basheer presided over the emergency executive meeting held to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, Anwar Sadat, MLA, has written to the Chief Minister demanding a comprehensive probe into the alleged murder of the minor girl.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US